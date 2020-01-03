|
William "Bill" Curtis Dempsey IV
Fredericksburg - Mr. William "Bill" Curtis Dempsey IV, passed away on January 2, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 68.
Bill is survived by his wife Nora Dempsey, of Fredericksburg, Texas; sons William Curtis Dempsey V, Andrew Smith Dempsey and James Russell Dempsey; stepchildren Carla Walsh, her husband Bonner, Donald Weaver, and his wife Carrie; grandchildren Ryan Weaver, Eliza Walsh, Stella Walsh, Lena Walsh, Benjamin Ferris, Jude Ferris, and Ruger Tekulve; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Gladys Dempsey, his aunt Betty Mitchell and his uncle Dow Mitchell.
Bill was born on August 6, 1951 in Marshall, Texas. He graduated high school from Schreiner Military Institute. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a B.S. in Physical Education and a master's degree in Educational Administration from Sul Ross State University.
He taught public school for 31 years (2 years in Texas City and 29 years in Sonora) teaching physical education and coaching tennis, track, football and basketball. Bill always expressed how fortunate he was to do what he was most passionate about: teaching children. After retirement Bill drove a school bus for San Angelo ISD and Fredericksburg ISD. Bill was a kind and gentle man, as well as a loving husband and father. His family and friends will always remember his great sense of humor and quick quips.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 10:00 a.m. at the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church with Rev. Sid Spiller officiating. Graveside services and interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Schreiner brothers Harry Besosa, Joseph Mitchell, Pat Conway, Glen Sunderman , David Sparkman and Tommy Couch. Honorary pall bearers will be Ryan Weaver, Benjamin Ferris, Jude Ferris and Ruger Tekulve.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Schaetter Funeral Home.
Bill's body will lie in state in the Fredericksburg United Methodist on Thursday, January 9th from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to Funeral Services.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020