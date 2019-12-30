|
|
William "Bill" David Jernigan, Sr.
San Angelo - William "Bill" David Jernigan, Sr., age 68, went home to the Lord early Friday morning, December 27, 2019, in Clute, Texas. Bill was born on June 6, 1951, to Thomas "Tom" Calvin Jernigan, Sr., and Clara P. Honea Jernigan in San Angelo, Texas. Bill grew up on a ranch near Arden with his brother, Thomas "Tommy" Jernigan, Jr. The two boys became best friends and adopted the motto, "I've always got your back." The family moved to Christoval in the early 1960s, and he experienced some of the greatest times of his life. Bill attended Christoval High School where he was involved in many sports, developed his love for the outdoors, and made life-long friendships with most of his classmates. Bill began his career working for a natural gas plant near Christoval until it closed. He then worked around San Angelo as a carpenter for many years. After his father's death in 1997, he took over Tom's Place in San Angelo. Bill had two boys, William "Bill-Bill" Jernigan, Jr. and Jaimy Jernigan, to whom he was a devoted father and friend. Bill was blessed with four grandchildren; Corey Jernigan, Collin Jernigan, Caylee Jernigan and Laney Jernigan. He became a great grandfather in 2016 when Leighton Jernigan was born. Bill loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was especially fond of campfire cookouts where he could showcase his culinary skills. Whether it was hunting, fishing, or just sitting around the campfire, Bill was the spark that kept the party going. Anyone who knew Bill could see that he was happiest when he was having a good time making memories with family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Clara. He is survived by his brother, Tommy and wife Nancy of Lake Jackson, his son, Bill, Jr. and wife Marijha of Christoval, his son Jaimy of San Angelo, his grandson, Carey of Christoval, his grandson, Collin and wife Meagan of Bronte, his granddaughter, Caylee of Christoval, his granddaughter, Laney of Celina; and his great granddaughter, Leighton of Bronte. All family and friends who would like to celebrate Bill's life are invited to attend a graveside service in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
