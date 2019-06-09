|
William Dittmar Rawlings
Robert Lee - William Dittmar Rawlings, rancher in Robert Lee, Coke County. Departed from this life on May 30, 2019. Born June 15, 1937 in Fredericksburg Texas to the parents Harper Rawlings and Lydia Dittmar. Mr Rawlings graduated from Marfa High School, served in the Air Force 1956 - 1958. Graduated from Sul Ross university. Married Syree Payne July 29, 1960 survived by children Twila S Gleason, Trudy M Rawlings. Grandchildren Kara S Crisp and husband Emmitt Crisp, David D Dougan, Paden C Higgins and wife Katherine Katherine Higgins, Hunter C Higgins, Great Grandchildren Jaycee Crisp, Reid Crisp, Tiffany Crisp, Brittany Crisp, Tyler Higgins, Christian Higgins, Katherine Higgins, William Higgins and Brothers Robert " Bob" Rawlings and Kenneth Rawlings and wife Gina Rawlings and numerous cousins and friends.
One of his Greatest Loves was his horse Tom. He enjoyed his travels to Mexico, Peru, Spain. Had a love for scuba diving, play guitar and stockshow.
Visitation will be all day on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home with family present from 6 pm to 8pm. Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Rawlings Ranch Cemetery in Robert Lee, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 9, 2019