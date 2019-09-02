|
|
William Douglas McPeek
Robert Lee - William Douglas McPeek was born March 24, 1942, and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. September 3, 2019, at Robert Lee Baptist Church with Brother Chris Walls officiating. Interment will follow at Robert Lee Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way. Doug is survived by his wife Winnie McPeek, his son, Brent McPeek and wife Shannon, his daughter Wendy Garrison and husband Shon, granddaughters Morgan McPeek and Jenna and Bailey Garrison, grandsons Benjamin and William McPeek, his brother, H.W. McPeek, sisters Helen Eisenbach, Jewell Sanders, and Gayle Miller, brother-in-law Homer Stewart and wife Pam, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents W.H. and Gladys McPeek and his sister Ina Perdue. Doug served in the United States Air Force from January 26, 1968, until January 2, 1970, when he was honorably discharged. He married Winnie Stewart July 31, 1971, and they spent their married life raising their children in Robert Lee, Texas. He worked at Goodyear Proving Grounds from 1971 until his retirement in 2005. He enjoyed his retirement playing golf and traveling with Winnie to visit their grandchildren. Doug was a loyal friend, loving husband, father and grandfather, and he will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of San Angelo (HOSA), and the family wishes to thank the staff at HOSA for their loving care of Doug during his illness. Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
