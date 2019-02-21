Services
William E. "Bill" Smith passed away February 16, 2019 at the age of 81. Bill was born November 1, 1937 in Menard, Texas to Juanita and George Smith. Bill is survived by his son George William Smith and Mindy of Oglesby, his daughter Melissa Jo Means and her husband Pete of Nome, TX , and four grandchildren Seth Means, Rylan Smith and wife Ashley, Corlee Means Raven and husband Clay, and Grayson Smith. He is preceded in death by both his parents, brother Jerry Don Smith, and infant sister Sarah. He is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:00 at Johnsons Funeral Home of San Angelo, TX. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please donate to VFW, 125 S. Browning ST, San Angelo, TX 76903.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 21, 2019
