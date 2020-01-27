|
William Edward "Ed" LLoyd
Paint Rock, Texas - William Edward "Ed" Lloyd, 83, of Paint Rock, Texas, passed away at his home Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born August 28, 1936, in O'Donnell, Texas, he was the son of the late John William Lloyd and Minnie Bell Gatewood Lloyd.
After starting school in Runnels County in a one-room schoolhouse housing six grades, Ed later moved with his family to Morton, Texas, where he completed his schooling. He married Anne Williams June 30, 1955. Ed had a varied career, starting as a mechanic's helper, he moved on to become a shipping clerk, and then to owning a service station, and dairy farms. After attending Paris Junior College, he opened a TV repair shop, a pet store, an insurance agency, and most recently the Hairport in San Angelo, Texas. Throughout his life, Ed was actively involved in sheep and cattle ranching. Active in the Elks Lodge and the San Angelo Lions Club, some of his proudest accomplishments were serving as Lion's Club President and being named San Angelo's 1996-1997 Lion of the Year. He married Gloria Carrasco April 22, 2019.
Ed is survived by his wife, Gloria, of the home, along with three sons: Mich and Myra Lloyd of Honey Grove, Texas, Monte and Sabra Lloyd of Quitman, Texas, and Jon Lloyd of San Angelo, Texas; ten grandchildren: Daniel Lloyd, Mandy Lloyd, Rebekah Lloyd Ponce, Jon Lloyd, Jr., Marissa Lloyd Lupe, Elizabeth Lloyd Jamieson, Flora Lloyd, Madeline Lloyd, William Mickey Lloyd, and Austin Lloyd; twelve great-grandchildren; one sister, Nora Bell Stinson of New Braunfels, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Mark Edward Lloyd, and brothers Johnny Lloyd and Wesley Lloyd.
The family will receive guest at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 29th from 6 pm until 7 pm in the Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Funeral services will be held at Eola Baptist Church, Eola, Texas, at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, January 30, 2020. Interment will follow at Paint Rock Cemetery, Paint Rock, Texas under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home, San Angelo, Texas.
