|
|
William Elton Johnston, Jr.
San Angelo - Elton Johnston was born May 14, 1927 to William Elton Johnston, Sr. and Maggie Ruth (Alexander) Johnston of McLean, Texas. On August 6, 1966 he married Helen (Biggs) Watson with whom he shared a happy life until her death in April. He died at age 92 on November 28, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas. The family will host a time of visitation Friday evening, December 6, from 5:00 to 7:00 at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo. A celebration of his life will be held at Johnson's Chapel Saturday, December 7, at 11:00. He was an active member of Lifepoint Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Neil Brilhart and Rev. Phil Webber. Elton's survivors include his son Dick Johnston and wife Valerie of Fort Worth, son Randy Watson and wife Chrissie of Weatherford, daughter Janice Thompson and husband John of Garland, son Gary Watson and wife Loy of Cypress, daughter Sherrie Antle and husband Dave of San Angelo, daughter Lana Tinney and husband David of San Angelo, sister Martha Barker of Shamrock, grandchildren Angie Johnston, Lori Smith, Lisa Blaylock, Pam Walling, Amy Wilson, Kellen Watson, Dakota Jones, Quaid Jones, Chantz Jones, Heather Mikolajczak, Michael Antle, Jessica Snelson, Jennifer Butts, Christy Pulley, Heather Letts, Brock Tinney and Brandon Tinney, plus numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. In addition to Helen, Elton was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Marie (Phillips) Johnston, his brothers Fred Johnston and Dale Johnston, his sister Bettye West, and his infant daughter D'Ann Johnston. Elton Johnston was a kind, wise, funny, hard-working family man. He grew up in the Texas panhandle on a depression-era farm where he worked the fields behind a team of horses. He watched people migrating along highway 66 from their homes in the dust bowl to a desperate dream in California. Later he watched trains taking troops to war then bringing Germans back to the McLean prisoner of war camp. When he was old enough, Elton volunteered for the US Navy. He was aboard a transport ship crossing the Pacific when word came of Japan's surrender. He had expected to be part of an invasion, but instead he became part of an occupation. Witnessing the fortitude of a civilian population overcoming the devastation of war left Elton with a lasting respect for the Japanese people. He spent his young adult life in the oil fields of West Texas and New Mexico. In 1959 he transferred to San Angelo where he discovered a talent for sales. On a business trip to Dallas in November 1963 he watched President Kennedy's motorcade pass below his hotel window. In the early 1970s Elton joined the B-W Merchandise (later Strike it Rich) store on North Chadbourne. He was ultimately the manager to lock the doors on the Beauregard store when the company ceased operations. He ended his career as office manager of S&W Services, proud of his contributions to the young company's growth. Elton Johnston's advice was to make peace with the past, set aside your worries about tomorrow, and focus fully on God's amazing gift: Today. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019