William George (Bill) Murray III
San Angelo - William George (Bill) Murray III was born April 12, 1945 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Bill departed this life on September 19, 2019 surrounded by his family, friends and fellow veterans. He was both a Navy and Army veteran. After his service, he met the love of his life Deloris (Dee) Murray, and they were married September 18, 1976. He dedicated his life to his children, grandchildren, and spending time at his farm. Opa loved attending all his grandkids' events and cheering for them. He was a master barber, policeman in San Angelo, real-estate broker, business owner, and service officer. Bill had a passion for working with the Texas Veterans for Veterans, which he assisted in founding.
He is preceded in death by his parents William Murray II and Gladys Hefner, brother Michael Wayne Harris, and brother-in-law Buddy Capps.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Dee, son William Bartley Murray and wife, Jennifer; daughter Tiffany Riddle and husband, Shawn; grandchildren Kinsley, Keagan and Kendyl Riddle, Kally and Noah Murray and Katy Gassiot; sister, Elaine Capps and brother, Stevie Joe Harris; Sister-in-laws, Annette Mielke and Ginger Brown; Uncle, Joe Peoples, Aunt, Micki Peoples and lifetime friends, Alton Cavaness, Gerald Ratliff and Curtis Kiser.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Texas Veterans for Veterans Hall at 1905 Pulliam St, San Angelo, TX 76905. Visitation will be at 9AM.
Honorary pallbearers are Alton Cavaness, Mike Dyess, Al Harris, Curtis Kiser, Joe Meloni, Doug Miller, Gerald Ratliff and Albert Valdez, and all brothers of the TVFV.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Texas Veterans for Veterans.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 22, 2019