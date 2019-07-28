|
William H. (Bill) Karmany Jr.
San Angelo - William H. (Bill) Karmany, Jr., 72, of San Angelo, passed away on July 20, 2019 after a very long, hard fought battle with Agent Orange. Bill was born on September 5, 1946 to William H. Karmany Sr. and Hazel G. Karmany in Hummelstown, PA. On May 23, 1970, Bill married the love of his life, Jerry Adams Karmany. He graduated from Angelo State University in 1972 with his Bachelor's Degree in Business. Private First Class Karmany served in the United States Army and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal. His time severed for our country lead to him being medically discharged. Which he was proud to be a veteran. Following his time in the military he worked for GTE for 20 years. In between working and spending time with his family, Bill proudly volunteered with the Boy Scouts for over 50 years. He was an accomplished Eagle Scout, Vigil in the Order of the Arrow, and received the Silver Beaver. He enjoyed gambling, fishing, hunting, cooking, and farming. He loves pigs and most of all, spending time with his family. Bill is preceded in death by his parents William H Karmany Sr. and Hazel G. Karmany. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jerry Karmany; his children, William H. Karmany III "Trey" - the favorite and only son that he was very proud of-and wife Velyn; daughter, Brandy Williams - his right hand and mini "Bill"-and husband Michael who was his number 2 son; daughter; April Karmany - his baby girl. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brook Fillman "his favorite granddaughter" and her husband Nathan, Bobby Clark "his chocolate lover", Tesa Wilder, William H. Karmany IV "Apat" "the thespian", Coleton Williams "his talking buddy", Elizabeth Clark "his Lizard", Kaden Karmany "his motormouth", and Kaylee Karmany "his little knuckles"; sister, Patricia Karmany and dearest friend, Mike Wallace, who was like a third son, he enjoyed talking to him often. Not only did he enjoy the calls he looked forward to those calls. Bill was loved by many and he cooked for all. He had a zest for life and a love for food, but don't steal his pecan pie! He passed away happy, surrounded by family, and doing what he loved. He had an amazing roll Wednesday and passed away Saturday. Miss you and love you till the 12th of never. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, July 30th in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas at 2 PM on July 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 28, 2019