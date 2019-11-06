|
|
William Henry "Hank" Shearman
Oro Valley - William Henry "Hank" Shearman, born in El Paso, Texas on September 8, 1938, died suddenly of heart failure, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Oro Valley, Arizona.
Hank is survived by his brother Neil Shearman, son Gregory (Roxanne) Shearman, daughter Julie Schnepf, stepdaughter Terry Campbell, stepson David (Joanne) Latimer, grandchildren Hannah Shearman, Ashley Shearman, Stacy Shearman, Stephen Chip Ross, Leslie Latimer, Andrew Latimer, Corbin Campbell, and Zoe Latimer. Great grandchildren Brad Shearman and Lily Ross, and numerous nephews and cousins. Last but not least, his beloved dog Fiona. He is predeceased by his wife Donna Latimer Shearman and his daughter Teri Shearman.
Hank served honorably in the U. S. Navy. He founded Shearman Pease Scale & Equipment Co., servicing and selling scales all over the country for more than 40 years. He served on numerous national scale boards. He was an avid gun collector, shooting skeet - winning tournaments throughout the southwest. He led a full and colorful life. From riding bulls and playing golf (his friends from those days called him Hagar), loved boating and fishing and camping at Elephant Butte with the kids and grandkids. In his younger days, he was even known to stand on his head and play the harmonica, much to the delight of the grandkids!
Hank was a kind, funny, generous man. A great story teller. He played Santa Claus many years - a natural as he was rosy cheeked and always wore a beard. The one time he shaved it, Donna took one look and asked how long will it take to grow back?
When he retired, he and Donna moved to San Angelo, Texas where they spent ten happy years. They bought some land, built a house and a barn where he had an amazing workshop. He met some of the best friends he would ever have there. Hank and Donna moved to Arizona In April of 2018. He enjoyed his newly adopted state and learning about and appreciating the wildlife that wandered his neighborhood. He started buying old motorcyles, renovating and flipping them with grandson Chip.
Hank was our Dad, and everyone's Pops. Loved by all who came to know him. He never made a difference between his kids and Donna's. All were equal. All have stories and memories that are special.
A celebration of his life and an honor guard ceremony will be held as soon as all the family can get together.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019