William "Elmo" Hudson, Jr.
San Angelo - William "Elmo" Hudson Jr. passed away July 30, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Elmo was born in San Angelo, Texas on May 5, 1936 to Bill and Louraine Hudson. Elmo married the love of his life Wanda Cummings on November 29, 1954 and they had two daughters Carol Ann and Vicki Lynn. Elmo loved cars and began working at different body shops in San Angelo becoming foreman at both Mustang Chevy and Concho Buick. Elmo opened his own business Hudson Body Shop in June of 1980. He ran the business until he retired in 1996. Elmo loved life and his family was always at the center of his life. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time at his ranch in Orient.
Elmo is preceded in death by his daughter Vicki Lynn Woehl, and his parents.
Elmo is survived by his wife of 64 years Wanda Hudson; Daughter Carol Ann Kelley and husband Mark of San Angelo; Grandchildren Corey Alvey of San Angelo, Mica Carrillo and husband Lionel of San Antonio, Gary Chavez and wife Elvia of San Antonio; Great Grandchildren Kaley Alvey, Raven Wilson, Tiara and Arian Carrillo, Madison Chavez, and Matthew Gennero; Close to his heart is Gabby Blake, Dawn Hooper, and Vicki Latham.
The family would like to thank St. Gabriel's Hospice for all of their care.
A visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, August 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery 10:00 AM Saturday, August 3.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 1, 2019