|
|
William James Cobbs
San Angelo - The Lord supported him all the days of his life, until the shadows lengthened, and evening came, then this weary wanderer turned his face toward home and God. Such was the passing of Mr. William James Cobbs on Saturday, January 25, 2020, after a short illness.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Friday at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Dr. Fredd Adams, youth minister at Eastgate Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas, officiating. Burial will follow at Pioneer Memorial Cemetery in Grape Creek under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
William was born December 5, 1949, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Robert and Agnes Cobbs. William, the youngest of nine children, grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from high school there.
He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Upon returning home he went to work for the United States Postal Service in Philadelphia, where he was employed for 27 years before an accident forced his retirement. William moved with his sister, Mildred and brother-in-law, John, in San Angelo to recuperate.
After his recovery, he enrolled in Howard College where he received an AA degree in Early Childhood Education. He was employed by SAISD as a Head Start Teacher and Grape Creek ISD as a Substitute Teacher before, again becoming unable to work.
William's survivors include a daughter, Dr. Lauren C. Trantola and husband Christopher of Lubbock; a son, Victor Cobbs and wife Crystal of Sicklerville, New Jersey; two brothers, David Cobbs of Phoenix, Arizona, and Edward Cobbs and wife Charlene of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; three sisters, Mildred Thompson and husband John of San Angelo, Rose Fisher, and Ruth Adams both of Philadelphia; five grandchildren; a special friend, Ruth Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. William was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and 1 sister.
Lord, we ask that You grant him eternal rest and let light shine perpetually upon him. Amen.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020