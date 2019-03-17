Resources
Jeff Hale of Waianae, Hawaii died on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was the son of Will and Kathy Sturges Hale. He was born January 4, 1952 in San Angelo, Texas. He grew up in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Jeff graduated from Texas A & M University with a degree in Constructional Engineering. Soon after graduating Jeff moved to Hawaii where he began his own business, WJ Hale Construction. He loved his business and had a great work ethic.

Jeff is proceeded in death by his father, Will Hale, his nephew Wes Weiser of Magnolia, Ar., and a brother in law, Gary Golightly and grandparents--Ada and Will Hale and JC and Margaret Sturges all of San Angelo.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Hale. His sister and brother in law, Margo and Chris Weiser of Magnolia, Ar.; their daughter, Katherine Caldwell and family; his sister, Marilynn Golightly and daughter Haley Golightly Halfmann and her family , all of San Angelo.

Memorials may be made to Hawaiian Humane Society, 2700 Waialae Ave., Honolulu, Hawaii, 96826 or .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 17, 2019
