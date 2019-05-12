|
|
William L. (Billy) Galbreath
- - February 10, 1922 - April 14, 2019
William L. (Billy) Galbreath, 97, passed to his heavenly home on April 14, 2019. He was born February 10, 1922, in Brady TX and moved to Eldorado TX where he attended school. He served in the US Army from 1943 until 1946. He was a lifelong rancher who loved the land, livestock and rain. In earlier years he was a 4-H leader and enjoyed showing and breeding quarter horses. He also served as a county commissioner for Sutton County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Mertie Galbreath, and his brother, Bobby. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jimmie M. (Joy) Galbreath, daughters Cindy Murrell, Debbie Dorie and Maggie Davis and extended family members.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to his nephew, Billy Bob Galbreath, for his constant help during these last difficult years attending to Billy and Joy's every need. They also want to thank special friend, Jim Snow, for years of companionship and memories concerning all aspects of show horses. Billy would "light up" when Jim called or came for a visit. They knew and talked horses.
A celebration of Billy's life will be held on May 14, 2019 at 2 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Sonora followed by visitation in the church basement. Private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Methodist Church, P.O. Box 675, Sonora, Tx. 76950 or Hospice of San Angelo, 36 E Twohig, San Angelo TX 76903; or a . Arrangements are by Love Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 12, 2019