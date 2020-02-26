|
William Marvin Duden
San Angelo - William Marvin Duden, 73, died on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.
William Marvin Duden was born on October 21, 1946 in Campbell, Nebraska. He grew up in Hastings, Nebraska. He was the only child. His dad was a trainer of racing horses. His mother assisted his dad in his work. He graduated from high school and went to college for 1 year at the University of Nebraska. After leaving college, he assisted his dad in training horses.
Instead of being drafted, he joined the Army Reserves. His unit was the 295th Ordinance Company of the 396th Ordinance Battalion, which was activated in the later part of 1967. He was sent to Fort Carson, Colorado for jungle training, and then sent to Vietnam, arriving in October 1968. He served 9 months until July 1969. When his tour of duty was complete, he returned to the United Sates at Fort Lewis where he was discharged from active duty.
Bill went on to be a horse trainer. He trained horses for many years. He traveled all over from Hastings, Nebraska to the east coast. One of his favorite places to race was in Hastings. In 1996, Bill decided to end his horse training career and move to San Angelo, Texas where he worked and later retired from the Wall Coop.
He had a true heart and passion for horses and training. Horses made him the happiest. He loved his friends and family. He was a God loving man who gave whole heartedly to the less fortunate. He was a true and honest man. What was on Bill's daily agenda? Well, one was to go visit the girls at the bank! It wasn't a normal day for the girls without seeing Bill! And two, he would go see Coatsy and his family. He loved being out there to visit and see his favorite horse, Travis. Bill never went anywhere without suckers. Why? Well, he wanted to share with his 3 favorite little friends, Levi, Eli, and Piper. They loved seeing Mr. Bill! He loved seeing them! Gary, Sharon, Kasey, Kelly, and Kirby were a big part of his life. He loved them like family and they did as well. He was always a part of all the family parties and gatherings. Bill will always be remembered by his big heart, happy smile and his little chuckle he did. His friendly phone calls with "hello there", and a "God bless you and have a good day" will never be forgotten.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin William Duden and Ethel Wehnes Duden.
He is survived by his cousins, Orville Duden Jr., Larry Duden and wife Elaine, Shirley Spence and husband Richard, and Merilee Jirkovsky, and as well as, many of his close friends on and off the race track, who he loved very much.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Coats, Andy Lumpkin, Kipp Harrell, and Caleb Felts.
Services will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home at 4:00pm
Burial will be in Nebraska at a later date.
