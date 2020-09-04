1/1
William R. "Bill" Golden
William "Bill" R. Golden

Roswell, NM - William "Bill" R. Golden, 70, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Ruidoso, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Bill's family at www.andersonbethany.com.

A Celebration of Bill's Life will take place at The Liberty, 312 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to 575-622-1100.

On October 12, 1949, Bill was born to Billie June Sanders. Following his graduation from Central High School in San Angelo, Texas, Bill attended Eastern New Mexico University, in Roswell, NM. Bill became a long-time resident of Roswell, serving as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) within the community. Bill was the beloved husband of LaNita Golden, whom were married on February 14, 2015, in Amarillo, TX. He will forever be her Valentine. He worked over forty years as a CPA, and was the Executive Managing Member of Golden, Seward, Kelley & Emmons, LLC, a CPA firm in Roswell, NM.

Bill was a devoted civic member and educator within the local South-Eastern New Mexico business community and greater New Mexico accounting societies. He served as a Former Chairman and Board Member of the New Mexico Public Accountancy Board. He was a Board Member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), New Mexico Society of CPAs, as well as a Founding Member of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy Center for the Public Trust. Bill received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the New Mexico Society of CPAs for his dedication to the greater New Mexico business community. In addition, Bill served as Treasurer of the Roswell Humane Society and as well as a Board Member of Crime Stoppers of Chavez County. These gifts of compassion are more than learned behaviors. They were characteristics of his nature and heart for service.

Bill Golden was larger than life in much more than just stature. Despite his crusty exterior, cutting remarks, and stubbornness, there is evidence he was a loving, giving, and caring person. That evidence is the deep sorrow and pain in our hearts that his family feels from his passing. He embodied a spirit of generosity and was always the first to stretch out a helping hand. Bill loved teaching and sharing his craft of accounting. His mind was a treasure that would amaze all with "picture perfect" recollections and many times referred to himself as "the master of minutia." Bill loved telling stories and time spent with family and friends, both old and new. Making his grandchildren laugh loudly, illuminated his world. His smile was genuine and contagious; his love boundless. We will miss Bill greatly, and he will always be in our hearts.

Those left to cherish memories of Bill include his loving wife, LaNita Golden; children: Shawna (Golden) Tindal and husband Michael of Tucson, AZ, son, Chris Howard of Foxborough, MA, stepdaughter, Brianna Ricenbaw and husband Scott of Amarillo, TX, and stepdaughter, Taralyn Hagen of Amarillo, TX; his grandchildren: Michayla, Matthew, Andrew, Kaleigh, and Rylee; siblings: Jan (Golden) Seward and husband, George of Prosper, TX, David and wife, Luann Golden of Carrolton, TX, Sammy and wife, Sara Daulong of Midland, TX, as well as his brother in spirit, Bruce and wife Wendy Burkett of San Angelo, TX.

Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Billie June Sanders Bramlett of San Angelo, TX; and his beloved grandparents: Sadie and Billy Sanders of San Angelo, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's honor may be made to the Roswell Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
