William Rowe Wallace Jr.



San Angelo



Willliam Rowe Wallace Jr. passed away on Saturday, February 23rd in San Angelo Texas.



On January 6, 1979 he married the love of his life Kay Wallace. Rowe served on the San Angelo Police Department for 26 years. Rowe and Kay enjoyed participating in rodeos all over Texas, raising their grandson Robert, as well as being faithful members of Freedom Fellowship church.



Survivors include his wife Kay Wallace, son Shane Wallace and wife Sarah of San Angelo, son Doug Wallace and wife Shelly of Sweetwater, daughter Tasha Wallace of San Angelo, grandchildren William, Mackenzie, Robert, Logan, and Brayden, sister Wanda Edmiston and husband Phil, sister Brenda Smith and husband Gary, sister Geraldine Helms and husband James, and sister Claudia Helms.



He was preceded in death by his mom Mary Jo Wallace, dad and step mother Bill and Billie Wallace, his grandparents Tony and Annie Wallace as well as his sister Diana.



Viewing will be at Robert Massie Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10:00am to 8:00pm.



A celebration of life will be held at Freedom Fellowship church on Wednesday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. with a graveside service immediately following at Lawnhaven cemetery.



Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary