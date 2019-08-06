|
|
Dr. William Womack
San Angelo - Dr. William "Bill" Thomas Womack, 88, of San Angelo, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at home with family by his side after complications of colon cancer.
Memorial services will be August 13th at 1:00 pm at the First Christian Church with Reverend TJ Shoop-York officiating.
Bill was born August 29, 1930 in San Angelo to Clifford and Agnes Womack. He graduated San Angelo High School in 1947. He attended University of Texas in Austin and graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 1954.
He married Nancy Ann Price on August 21, 1954 in Corpus Christi, Texas. As a physician he served as a medical officer for 2 years in the United States Air Force. He specialty trained at Washington University in St Louis and Baylor in Houston. He became board certified in Ophthalmology and practiced in San Angelo for 38 years.
Dr. Womack was involved in his church teaching Sunday school for many years. He enjoyed ranching, riding horses, bragging, telling tall tales and eating sweets.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Ann Price Womack, in January of this year.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Claudia Womack Cash and husband, Lin; Lisa Womack Galewsky and husband, Andrew; Amy Womack Mason and husband, Gary; Christopher Womack and wife, Diane; Gina Womack Karr and husband, Neil. He also leaves 10 grandchildren: Marshall Cash, Brian Cash, David Galewsky and wife Maggie, Alexandra Galewsky, Rachel Mason, Blake Mason, Carson Womack and wife Bonnie, Cade Womack, Kylie Karr and Colby Karr; and 2 great grandchildren: Wyatt and Lyle Galewsky.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Meals for the Elderly or Hospice of San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 6, 2019