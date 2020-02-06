|
|
Willie D. Lankford
San Angelo - Willie D. Lankford, 89, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born in Hatchel, Texas on November 21, 1930. Mr. Lankford retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of honored service. He was married to Martha Lee Moore on November 14, 1954. Mr. Lankford had a career as a Master Machinist and retired from Epley Enterprises in 1995. He had a passion for his worship to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and a unmeasured love for his family, friends and his devoted little dog he named "Mr. Lankford". Willie D. is survived by his 6 children, sons, Clifford (Sherry), Allen, David (Sharon), Terry (Charity), Matt (Rita) and daughter, Lori. He had 21 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Martha, his grandson, Ryan, his granddaughter, Crystal, his father and mother and his 10 siblings. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at
www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020