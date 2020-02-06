Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Lankford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie D. Lankford


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie D. Lankford Obituary
Willie D. Lankford

San Angelo - Willie D. Lankford, 89, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born in Hatchel, Texas on November 21, 1930. Mr. Lankford retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of honored service. He was married to Martha Lee Moore on November 14, 1954. Mr. Lankford had a career as a Master Machinist and retired from Epley Enterprises in 1995. He had a passion for his worship to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and a unmeasured love for his family, friends and his devoted little dog he named "Mr. Lankford". Willie D. is survived by his 6 children, sons, Clifford (Sherry), Allen, David (Sharon), Terry (Charity), Matt (Rita) and daughter, Lori. He had 21 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Martha, his grandson, Ryan, his granddaughter, Crystal, his father and mother and his 10 siblings. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at

www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -