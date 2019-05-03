|
|
Willie "Bud" Fischer
San Angelo - Willie "Bud" Fischer of Grape Creek passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 79. Family visitation will be on Friday, May 3, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel in Grape Creek. A rosary will be recited at 6:30, following the visitation. A private burial will take place at a later date. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.
Bud was born on August 26, 1939 in Miles, Texas to Willie and Isabella (Halfmann) Fischer. He was the ninth of ten children. Bud learned how to work hard from his large farming family. He was a truck driver for over 60 years, 30 plus years of those years for DeCoty Coffee Company. He was very proud of the fact that he had never had an accident in any of his trucks.
Bud enjoyed tinkering with engines, watching the Cowboys and NASCAR, gardening, fishing, playing cards, and sitting on the porch enjoying the fresh air and reading the newspaper. He loved spending time with his children and their families. He was always easy going and quick with a smile.
Bud is survived by his daughter, Jennifer, and husband Ken Porter; son, Eric; and son, Chris, and his wife, Shala. He also loved as his own, Cindy Davis (deceased); Bobby Clark; Jeff Clark and his wife, Tia; Robby Clark; Velma, and her husband, Roger; and Mary, and her husband John DeLaRosa; grandchildren Jakob Porter, Rachel Porter, Jenna Fischer, Caitlynn Fischer, Brendan Fischer, Paige Fletcher (Devin), Macy Watson, Peyton Fischer, Shauna DeLaRosa, Kayla Iskra (Zac), Karly Slough (Dalton), Matt Clark (Katie), Shelby Clark, Austen Clark, James Dane (Elyse), Brittani Edwards (Ty), Bryce DeLaRosa and Macy DeLaRosa. He loved his great grandchildren: Ryder, Kenna, Lathan, Keegan, Brinlee, Kinsley, Kerstin, Ryker, Natalie, Taylor, Shaylie, Ella, Raylan, and Cooper. He is also survived by sister Lucille Rohmfeld and husband, Dennis; sister Mary Francis Williams, and husband, Garlan, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; his love, Totsy Clark; brothers Roy Fischer and Alton Fischer; and sisters Agnes Parker, Mickey Harris, Lorene Goetz, Venita Bagwell, and Willia Mae Briley.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 3, 2019