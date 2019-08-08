Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Eldorado cemetery pavilion
Willie "Ruth" Isaacs


1931 - 2019
Willie "Ruth" Isaacs Obituary
Willie Ruth Isaacs

San Angelo - Willie Ruth Isaacs, 87, of Eldorado and Ozona, passed from this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in San Angelo. Ruth was born December 11, 1931 in Eldorado, Texas to Leonard and Euda B Finlay Isaacs. She grew up in Eldorado and attended school there. Ruth was a hard working woman and had many talents and skills acquired over her lifetime. Ranching was one of her many endeavors. She loved the outdoors and going fishing.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister. Also, preceding her in death were her sons Leonard, Don Howard, Thomas (Tommy) and Kenneth (CK).

She is survived by her daughters Linda Aldridge and fiancé Stanley Flanagan of Ozona and Mary Fry and husband Bob of Marble Falls, sons Charles Aldridge of Missouri and James Aldridge of Bastrop, Texas, two sisters, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial in her honor will be held at the Eldorado cemetery pavilion on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 am.

book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 8, 2019
