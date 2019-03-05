|
|
Willie Lee Everett
Menard
Willie Lee Everett, age 96, joined the heavenly choir on March 1, 2019. Waiting to receive her were her parents William Raymond and Agnes Menzies Walston, her husband Allen A. Everett, brother Raymond Roy Walston, and son Patrick William Everett.
Left to treasure her memory, daughter Carolyn Glossbrenner of San Angelo, granddaughters Kimberly and Mark McCauley of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Laurie Harrington of Austin, grandson Luke and Brittany Everett of San Angelo, and three great grandchildren Alex and Aaron McCauley, and Alaina Everett.
Willie Lee was born in Menard County on February 20, 1923. She grew up on the Walston ranch, attended her early grades at Palmer School, and graduated from Menard High School at the young age of sixteen. She attended Tarleton State College and Texas Women's University, and later earned a teaching degree from Southwest Texas State University.
Willie Lee and Allen were married on May 11, 1943 at the Airforce base chapel in Coral Gables, Florida. As a war bride she waited for him while he flew planes "over the hump" during World War II. After the war ended, they returned to Menard. Allen began his career at the Bevans State Bank. Willie Lee found her life's calling as a teacher, first with a pre-first class, then sixth grade, and finally many years teaching high school Home Economics. She took a special interest in each of her students, encouraging them to realize their self-worth and potential. Many have repaid that legacy by staying in touch with her throughout the years.
Willie Lee loved and contributed to her hometown community. She was an active member of the First Baptist church, teaching a Sunday School class and singing in the choir. She served as president of the Menard Hospital Auxiliary, Chairman of the local and a member of the Retired Teachers Association. She was honored as an MHS Distinguished Alumni, recognized as a Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, and given the Chamber of Commerce Pioneer Award.
Willie Lee's focus and greatest joy was the people in her life. She was not one to be merely an acquaintance. Everyone she knew, she called a friend.
The family extends a special thank you to Jewel Petty Aguirre for her years of loving care and companionship, her MKM Home Health caregivers Miriah and Sara, and Hospice of San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019