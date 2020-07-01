Willie Mae Bradley
San Angelo - San Angelo, Texas has lost a jewel of its community! Mrs. Willie Mae Bradley, 90, passed away early Sunday morning, June 28, 2020, at the Meadow Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in San Angelo, Texas, after a long illness. We offer our special thanks to the nurses of St. Gabriel's hospice, especially, Mr. Rene and Ms. Jennifer, for their personable and loving care.
Mrs. Willie Mae Bradley was born August 16, 1929 to Mr. Will Black and Mrs. Ella Mae Black in Corsicana, Texas. She was the youngest of four children, including two brothers and one sister. Her parents and siblings preceded her in death.
Mrs. Bradley was married to Mr. S. T. Bradley in 1947. They were married over 20 years before his demise in December 1970. Both were well known and highly respected in San Angelo. They were proud parents of two sons, Samuel Bradley of San Angelo, and Donald Thomas Bradley of Oakland, California. Samuel and Pat have a son, Patrick Bradley, of San Angelo. Donald and Dava have a son, Donavan Bradley, of Oakland, California.
Fondly called Ms. Willie Mae, she touched and enhanced many lives with her outreaching kindness, most extreme generosity, and her delicious cooking. Mrs. Bradley used her gifts while serving at St. Paul Baptist Church under the leadership of several pastors, including her current pastor and dear friend, Rev. Henry Clay Green, Sr., and wife Wanda. She welcomed into her home several individuals who needed a home for an extended period of time, or who needed a place to recuperate from a short-term illness. When she cooked at home, the aroma brought many to her home—no one was turned away.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM at St. Paul Baptist Church with Rev. Henry Clay Green, Sr., officiating. Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, July 6, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. Due to the Covid19 St. Paul Baptist Church requires you to wear a mask to attend services. The family of Mrs. Bradley askes that there be a limit of 40 friend attend services.
