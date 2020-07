Willie "Bill" Paul CriswellSan Angelo - Willie "Bill" Paul Criswell, 86, of San Angelo, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. An open visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 with family present from 4-6:00 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Grape Creek Cemetery. More information can be found online at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com