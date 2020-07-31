Willie "Bill" Paul Criswell



San Angelo - Willie "Bill" Paul Criswell, 86, of San Angelo, Texas was called home to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born on October 18, 1933 in Fort Stockton, Texas to Ira Hampton Criswell and Eva Ada Burnes Criswell. Bill attended Imperial and McCamey High School and graduated in the class of 1953. After his service in the US Army, he later went on to obtain an Associates Degree from Howard College in Big Spring, Texas. Bill then began his careers at West Texas Utilities and the Veterans Hospital of Big Spring as a Biomedical Electronics Technician. He retired from these careers after 20 and 21 years, respectively. Bill was a devout Baptist and was officially baptized in 1952 at the East Side Baptist Church in McCamey, Texas. Billy Paul married Carol Fletcher on June 19, 1953 and had three children. Bill was a proud member of the V & C Woodworking Club and a family man. He had a passion for RVing, traveling to places such as Niagara Falls, Washington, D. C., and New England. Bill also enjoyed carpentry and built many things for his three beloved grandchildren, who were his absolute pride & joy. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Eva Criswell; and twelve brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol Criswell; a son, Barry Scott Criswell and wife Arleen of Midland; two daughters, Sherri Kym Criswell Samuels (Randy) of Seadrift, and Carol Lynne Criswell of Big Spring; three grandchildren, Melissa Decker of San Antonio, and Brett Samuels & Braden Samuels, both of Seadrift; a sister, Shirley Davidson of Brownwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. An open visitation was held on Thursday, July 30, with the family present from 4:00-6:00 PM. A graveside service was held on Friday, July 31 at 9:30 AM at Grape Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Criswell family asks that you make a memorial donation in Bill's name to the First Baptist Church of Seadrift, Texas, or Glen Meadows Baptist Church. The family would also like to thank Chaplain J.T. Tucker, the staff at Shannon Medical Center, the San Angelo Fire Department Paramedics, and Pa Bill's nephew and wife, Gene & Barbara Gray, and everyone who has offered their prayers, kind words, and food during this difficult time.









