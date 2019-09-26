|
Willie Wilson Jones
San Angelo - Willie Wilson Jones, 82, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor Jarryl Roberts, pastor of God's Movin' Ministries in Oklahoma City, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jones was born April 5, 1937 in Flint. She married J. L. Jones on July 23, 1993 in San Angelo. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2011. Willie was also preceded in death by parents, Lloyd Wilson, Sr. and Della Mae Miller; a daughter, Jacqueline Reed; a son, Jimmy Reed, Sr.; two brothers, Jeremiah Wilson and Lloyd Wilson, Jr.; two sisters, Esther Johnson and Matilda Brown.
Survivors include three daughters, Annie "Pearl" James, Terry Ann Smart and husband James and Barbara Anthony all of San Angelo; a sister, Jessie Wilson of San Angelo; 15 grandchildren, Monica, Christine, Tenesha, Roderick, Candice, La'Requia, Tyrone, Jr., Sharina, Jerris, Charde, Antoine, Summer, Jimmy, Jr., Shicole and Latifah; 31 great grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter; three stepsons, Darrell Jones and wife Mata of San Angelo, Paul Jones and wife Marion of Temple, and Phillip Jones and wife Sheryl of Desoto; a step daughter, Phyllis Jones of San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 26, 2019