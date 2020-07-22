Wilma Doris Miller-Robinson
San Angelo - Wilma Doris Miller-Robinson, 86, of San Angelo, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born January 2, 1934, in Blount County, Tennessee to Loria and Flora Wallace. Doris grew up and attended school in Maryville, Tennessee where she met the love of her life, Carl Aaron Miller while attending church. When Carl joined the Air Force and completed basic training in San Antonio, he asked for her hand in marriage. Doris decided to quit school in April of her senior year to join him in England. For the next 12 years, they travelled the world together; being stationed in England, San Antonio, Germany, Japan, and finally ending up in San Angelo. Doris always enjoyed meeting people and learning new cultures.
After losing her first husband in 1973, Doris went back to school, earning her GED in night school, and later, got her nursing degree from ASU. She worked as a LVN for 19 years with Shannon Medical Center where she was loved by both her patients and coworkers.
After losing her mother and second husband in a very short time, she decided to retire and enjoy her friends, golden oldies, and grandchildren in the San Angelo area for the remainder of her life.
Doris will always be remembered for her huge heart and endless caring and support to all she loved. She will also be remembered for her love of SHOPPING which she spoiled everyone with! Doris' desire to learn never stopped. She was always reading to learn, whether it was the local newspaper, Facebook, books, or one of her magazines, she was always learning something new.
Doris is preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Aaron Miller; her second husband, Leman Robinson and her daughter, Lois Miller. She is survived by 3 sons; Carl, Curt, and Eric, as well as 9 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for Doris and her family may be shared at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
.
The family would like to thank the staff at Shannon Medical Center for their care during her last days.