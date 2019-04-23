|
Winford J. McClure
San Angelo - Winford J. McClure went to celebrate Easter in heaven on April 20, 2019. Winn was born August 6, 1929 into a large and loving family. He was raised in Texon and graduated from Big Lake High School. He then followed his brothers into the Armed Forces serving in the Army Air Corp during the Korean War.
After returning from the war, he lived and worked in many places doing a multitude of things. Working for the Highway Department in Sterling County, he met the love of his life, Jacqueline (Jacque) Ione Foster. They married January 2, 1954. Wherever they lived, their home was always known for its hospitality having a diversity of people and a wealth of fun; but most of all - good food!
Winn was a master of the bar-b-que pit, whether on the ranch or cooking for politicians in Austin, TX or Washington, D. C. He participated in and won many cooking competitions. He and Jacque even started a seasoning company featuring the different dry rubs he used.
Winn loved people, and his family most of all. He was always there for his family, but also for anyone in need. He was present and supportive, being proud of effort or accomplishment. He was a true West Texas Treasure! He was community minded, serving as a county commissioner and in many organizations such as the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers, the Benevolent Order of the Knights of the Raccoon, and several Grazing Management organizations. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church having a strong faith in his Lord and Savior.
Winn is preceded in death by his parents, Maude and Curtis Gooch; wife, Jacque; brothers, Hugh Edward McClure, Billy McClure and Jimmy McClure; sisters, Mattie Jones and Mary Lee and granddaughter, Cristin Hammond.
He is survived by his special friend, Lu Stephens. His children: Curtis McClure and wife Janice, Debbie Foster, Bobby McClure and wife LaNae. His grandchildren: Angela Meadows-Paltadakis and husband Terry, Leland Foster and wife Starr, Garrett McClure, Ray Hammond and wife Bekah. His great grandchildren: Olivia Meadows, Nora Paltadakis, Wayland Foster, Nathan Foster, Aliyah Schuch and Aja Hammond. His sister, Judy Cheatham and husband Larry. Many nieces, nephews and friends!
Winn's granddaughter posted "This cowboy was one of a kind! Tough but loving… Strong but gentle… and hands down the best dancer and BBQ master!" He touched too many lives to number and he will be sorely missed by those he left behind.
The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Sterling City. Graveside service will follow at Foster Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ross Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sterling County Nursing Home or the .
