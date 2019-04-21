|
|
Winifred Rhea Burk
Brady - Winifred Rhea Burk, age 101, of Brady, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Brady. Winifred Rhea was born December 26, 1917 in Concho County, Texas to Earl Ray Floyd and Winnie Davis (Smith) Floyd. At the age of one year old, her family moved to Rochelle, where she graduated from high school in 1935. She received her bachelor's degree in Library Science in 1941 from Texas College for Women, now Texas Women's University in Denton. She married Julian Harold Burk on August 20, 1943 in Rochelle, Texas. He was killed in an accident in 1979. She was a teacher/librarian for 36 years, 35 of them with the Brady Independent School District, retiring in 1979. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Brady and participated in many church activities. She was active in the church choir, the hand bell choir, the Christian Women's Fellowship, the Hospitality and Service Committee and the Worship Committee. Her church was a very important part of her life. She was also a member of the McCulloch County Retired Teachers Association and a fifty year member of the Damrosch Music Club.
Funeral services for Winifred Rhea Burk will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady with Reverend Randall Larr officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Friends may view and/or sign Winifred Rhea's online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com. Pallbearers will be J.T. Owens, Curtis Owens, Robert Floyd, Jim Whitten, Courtney Williams and Gary Weatherman.
Winifred Rhea Burk is survived by her cousins Robert Floyd and wife Sherry of Austin, TX, Susie and Dan Miller of Katy, TX and numerous other cousins; special friends T.H. "Nick" Nixon of Houston, TX, Carolyn Merren of Brady, TX, Teresa Leifeste of Brady, TX, Mike Schaffner of Brady, TX, Dub Smith of Brady, TX and her church family at First Christian Church in Brady. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Memorial contributions in memory of Winifred Rhea Burk may be made to the , P. O. Box 202, Brady, TX 76825 and/or McCulloch County Helping Hands, P. O. Box 1144, Brady, TX 76825 and/or The Haven Family Shelter, P. O. Box 310, Brady, TX 76825.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 21, 2019