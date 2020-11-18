W.V. 'Red' Roberts
Midland - W.V. "Red" Roberts went to be with His Heavenly Father on November 16, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1928 at Cedar Creek, Texas, Bastrop County to W. B. Roberts and Viola Johnson Roberts. He spent much of his childhood on a ranch in Schleicher County. Red also grew up in the midst of the oilfield in his early years. He recounts 'the Luling field offset of my grandfather's old home place' when Prairie Oil and Gas drilled a number of wells on the land and Magnolia Refinery was built on the Roberts' farm.
Red graduated in 1946 from San Angelo High School where he was on the Bobcats football team. He was living on his own at this time, holding down a job, going to school and football practice and 'sweet talking' his breakfast every morning from the cure girls in Home Ec class. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army and was sent to Korea with the occupied forces.
After Red's honorable discharge from the Army in 1947 and his service in Korea, he attended Texas Tech University. He soon discovered that he would rather be back in the oilfields. Red hired out with J.P. 'Bum' Gibbons in 1947.
That's when he came to Midland, worked with various contractors, Republic Supply Company, Vance Supply Company, Western Drilling, Cactus Drilling Company, Darrell Smith and Jess Warten as Red said of a couple of his 'oilfield daddies'. It was 1958 when he decided to start his own drilling company, RodRic Corporation, named after his two sons. RodRic was the first west Texas drilling company to operate 100 % trailer-mount drilling rigs.
While he was working for Republic Supply in 1949, he met and married Deanie Garner of Sundown, Texas. Over their 51 years together, they had two sons, Rod and Rick. Red and Deanie traveled a great deal, once around the world in 79 days. Deanie passed away in 2000.
Following the death of Deanie, Red was fortunate enough to find love again on July 6, 2001 in his marriage to Juandelle Lacy of Midland for these past 19 ½ years. Red and Juandelle have also traveled, cruising to Alaska and enjoying their motor home throughout the United States and Canada. They enjoyed their homes in Green Valley, Arizona, the mountains of Ruidoso, New Mexico and at Horseshoe Bay, Texas.
Red finally got to experience a trip to a 'much-longed for' visit to Israel with Juandelle and Rhonda.
In 1963, Red joined Dr. L.L. Morris, Pastor of First Baptist Church and team for a month in Japan with the New Life Movement titled "Japan for Christ". He was also known to be the 'lay preacher' for First Baptist Church in Kim, Colorado.
Running as a Republican for County Commissioner in Midland in 1964, Red lost his race in a run-off by just 19 votes to Bill Heck. Later it was noted that Heck often joked that Red got the better end of that deal since he didn't have to field the numerous and
insistent calls from constituents.
Red has supported the Republican Party and her candidates in the areas of finances, campaigning and calling for candidates. He honored his wife, Juandelle, with a full-page ad at the Texas Federation of Republican Women's state convention for her 60 years of Republican service. He just knew that she would win the first Legacy Leadership Award at the 31st convention, and he was right.
Red was a life member of the Lion's Club, serving 64 years. He was also a Master Mason, 32* Scottish Rite, Suez Temple Shriner. He served on the Board of Trustees of Hardin-Simmons University in the 1970's for almost a decade and was also a Board Trustee at
Golden Gate Baptist Seminary in San Francisco for 9 years. Red was a member of First Baptist Church helping to begin the County Jail Sunday School Ministry of which he taught every Sunday for 31 years. He was also a trustee and Manor Park and a member of the
Board of the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum.
As recalled from some of his best friends, Drs. Jake and Charlotte Whitaker, one of the most outstanding traits about Red is his total generosity - first of all, of himself and then of everything he owned. He shared his faith in everything he did, and it was exemplified in
the life he lived. His prayers took you to God's Throne - nothing stilted or formal - just a comfortable talk with the Lord he knew as his personal Savior. Tom Coleman, Christian Oilmen's Association said, "In my relationship with Red over the years I have always
thought of Red Roberts as the 'original' Christian Oilman in our community".
He will always be remembered for his kind, sweet and loving spirit. His wife says in the almost 20 years that they have been married that she has never heard him say one unkind word about anyone. His love always shone through. His stepdaughter, Rhonda, recalls
that even through his health care battles, 'Pops' would ask for blessings on all who visited him and he told each that he loved them. Red accepted Jesus as his personal Savior and Lord when he was 21 years old. He lived his life for Jesus until he was able to meet Him face to face on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Red Roberts is survived by his wife, Juandelle Lacy Roberts, sons Rodney Roberts [ Susan] of Midland, Rick Roberts [Kimberly] of Ft. Worth, Juandelle's children Rhonda Lacy of Midland, J.W. Lacy [Christy] of Harwood, sister Helen Roberts Crew of San Angelo
and her daughter Cami, brother Jim Roberts and his sons and families, grandchildren Ryan Roberts [Ashley], Robyn Luxton[Justin], Jennifer Donley, Sarah Stroud [Cody], Rachel Pettinato [Joe], great grandchildren Brittany, Raquel, Ryder and Arabella, Juandelle's grandchildren, Jake Lacy and family, J. Ross Lacy, several nieces and nephews and dearest friends, Joe and Teri Caddell of San Antonio.
A special thanks to our care-givers Diana, Monica, Nikki, Amanda, Mary, Peggy and Loveth for their care and love for Red over these past three years and to Star Hospice of Odessa and nurses Cindy and Becky.
Visitation will be at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm. Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Midland Sanctuary on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:30pm, with graveside service following at
Resthaven Memorial Park.
Memorials can be made to China Aid, 1608 N Big Spring Street, Midland, TX 79701, Hardin- Simmons University, 2200 Hickory Street, Abilene, TX 79601, Wainscott-Lacy Scholarship Fund, First Baptist, 1717 Main Street, Suite 1400, Dallas, TX 75201-4622.
