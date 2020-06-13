Wyeth Leonard "Boots" Goode
Midland - Wyeth Leonard "Boots" Goode was born July 12, 1929 in San Angelo, TX to parents Homer and Jessie Lea Goode. He grew up in San Angelo and graduated from San Angelo High School and received an Associate's degree from San Angelo Junior College. He graduated with a B.S. degree in geology from the University of Texas in Austin in 1953 and did post graduate work at U.T. Austin and Texas Tech.
From 1946 to 1952, he served in the Naval Reserve and on October 31, 1952 he married Louise Gayer Goode, also from San Angelo.
From 1953-1970, he worked for Marathon Oil Co., spending 1956-1960 in Guatemala and 1960-1962 in Libya. The Goode family moved to Midland in 1962.
In 1970, Mr. Goode opened an office for Amarillo Oil Co. and Pioneer Natural Gas in Midland and served as District Manager until 1977 when he resigned to become an independent consulting geologist.
Mr. Goode was a member of the Wildcatters, AAPG (American Association of Petroleum Geologists), the West Texas Geological Association and the IPAA (Independent Petroleum Association of America). He was qualified as a Certified Petroleum Geologist and served as an expert witness in legal court cases.
In 1983, he served as President of the Board of Directors of the Midland Country Club after being on the board since 1981.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church and an active supporter of Wycliffe Bible Translators Inc.
His sons, William and Richard, his parents and his brother, Buddy Goode, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 67 years.
A private graveside service was held on Friday June 12, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas. Memorials are suggested to the Jail Ministry of First Baptist Church, 2104 W. Louisiana Ave, Midland, Texas 79701 or a charity of your choice.
