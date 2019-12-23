|
|
Wynona "Nona" Caylor
San Angelo - Wynona "Nona" Caylor, 81, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019, for 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and Thursday, December 26, 2019, for 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, December 27, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor Greg Meade, pastor of Ft. Davis Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Caylor was born June 1, 1938, in Post. She was a resident of San Angelo for most of her life. Nona married Thomas "Tommy" Caylor on July 1, 1979, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She worked at various places through her life, but she will be fondly remembered by family as always being there when they were in need. Nona was a member of Main Street Church of Christ. She loved to sew and crochet.
Survivors include her husband Tommy of the home; a son Jerry Yancy of Miles; two daughters, Carla Yancy and Shelly Sanford and husband Robert all of San Angelo; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy Yancy and wife Candice, Jordan Sherman and husband Dan, Keith Corley and wife Sissy, Aaron Vogt, Tyler Corley, Michael Vogt and wife Erica, Caylor Corley and wife Megan, Jennifer Sanford, Kyle Sanford and wife Brooke, and Shae Sanford; 23 great grandchildren, Savannah, Avery, Lilli, Jayla, Baylee, T.J., Jameson, Kellen, Seth, Tyson, Sadie, Aubree, Emberlee, Kolten, Keagan, Hartley, Haddison, John Caleb, Yancy Joe, Logan, Liam, Addison, and Swayzee. Nona was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Aline Pennington; two brothers, Bobby Pennington and Harlin Pennington.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019