Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Xavier Anthony Malkowski


Xavier Anthony Malkowski Obituary
Xavier Anthony Malkowski

San Angelo

Memorial services for Xavier Anthony Malkowski, 68, of San Angelo are 10 am Tuesday, March 19th at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Malkowski passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born May 28, 1950 in Menard, Texas to Anton and Isabella Quiroz Malkowski.

He worked as a sheriff's deputy and lake ranger and then for Sitel for over 20 years. He was a lifelong Scouter with multiple achievements including Eagle Scout and Scout Master.

Xavier was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include Anton Malkowski and Kathryn Ely of Arlington, Virginia and Andrew and Nichole Malkowski of Arlington, Texas; brother, Ted Malkowski of San Angelo; sister, Linda Barnett of Palestine; three grandsons, Alexavier Malkowski, Benjamin Malkowski and Gabriel Malkowski.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 17, 2019
