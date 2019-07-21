|
Yolanda D. Talamantes
San Angelo - Yolanda D. Talamantes, 65, passed away peacefully in her home on July 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Robert N. Talamantes, her 3 children, Melissa Herrera, Robert Talamantes and wife, Edith Talamantes, and Kriselda Talamantes; and 2 grandchildren, Kathryne Herrera and Phillip Herrera III.
Yolanda retired from Shannon Medical Center after 41 years as a nurse. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, camping, and cheering on her San Antonio Spurs.
Visitation and Rosary will be Monday evening from 6 to 8 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Gabriel Esquivel, Fernando Rodriguez, Michael Terrazas, Gilbert Lara, Eric Talamantes, Johnathan Garcia and Michael Tonche.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 21, 2019