Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Talamantes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda D. Talamantes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda D. Talamantes Obituary
Yolanda D. Talamantes

San Angelo - Yolanda D. Talamantes, 65, passed away peacefully in her home on July 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Robert N. Talamantes, her 3 children, Melissa Herrera, Robert Talamantes and wife, Edith Talamantes, and Kriselda Talamantes; and 2 grandchildren, Kathryne Herrera and Phillip Herrera III.

Yolanda retired from Shannon Medical Center after 41 years as a nurse. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, camping, and cheering on her San Antonio Spurs.

Visitation and Rosary will be Monday evening from 6 to 8 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Gabriel Esquivel, Fernando Rodriguez, Michael Terrazas, Gilbert Lara, Eric Talamantes, Johnathan Garcia and Michael Tonche.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.