Yolanda R. Martinez
San Angelo - Yolanda R. Martinez, 68, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, in San Angelo to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.
Public Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the Rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass will be at 2:30 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, with Father Prem Thumma, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Martinez was born December 3, 1951, in San Angelo to Pablo F. and Ysidra Rodriguez. Yolanda married Armando Martinez on November 18, 1968, in San Angelo. She has been a lifelong resident of San Angelo. Yolanda was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral serving as a eucharistic minister, sang in the Spanish Choir, member of the Legion of Mary. Yolanda was a volunteer for the Brownwood Girls Detention Center, praying with the girls. She loved her coffee and PanDulce in the mornings. Yolanda loved family get togethers and BBQ's. She loved to dance and drink a glass of wine. Yolanda was always the light in a gathering of family and friends, laughing, smiling, and talking to all present. She was a wonderful woman to be around. Yolanda taught the family a lot about life. This quote from the family encapsulates Yolanda's life: "We love you Mom, you will be greatly missed on this earth, but we know that now you're in a Precious Place guarding Dad the Family and Friends".
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Armando C. Martinez; a son, Oscar R. Martinez and wife Maria; a daughter, Christina M. Davila and husband Larry; four grandchildren, Nathan A. Martinez, Zachery S. Martinez and wife Alexandria, Gabriella Marie Davila, Ezekiel Luis Davila; three great grandchildren, Zephryn Paloma Martinez, Rowan and Audrey; three brothers, Pablo Rodriguez, Jr., Joe H. Rodriguez, Sr., Elias Rodriguez; two sisters, Lucy R. Montez and Estella R. Diaz; and her mother-in-law, Dolores C. Martinez. Yolanda was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Rodriguez and Bobby Rodriguez; and a sister, Beatrice Escobedo.
