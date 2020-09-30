Ysabel Alarcon Garcia (Chavel)
San Angelo - Ysabel Alarcon Garcia (Chavel) passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Chavel was born on December 10, 1937 in Brady Texas to Erasmo and Christina Garcia.
Chavel had many interests from shearing sheep to building stuff with wood. He had a loving spirit and loved to play with kids, also volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club. He never liked to see the children sad or crying and especially disliked when the kids would get punished. Chavel had a joyful personality and he loved to play jokes on people. He was very respectful and giving to everyone, especially to his daughter Norma. She learned a lot from her daddy whether it be right or wrong- good or bad but she always took it as a lesson learned. Chavel also served in the National Guard.
Chavel is survived by his loving wife, Lupe Garza; his children Norma Garcia Enriquez, Ysabel Garcia Jr., Nena Bejil, Jason Garza and Leo Garza; his wonderful grandkids, Blanca, G'anna, Monica, Guyito, Chia, Nicole, Leo Jr., Orlando, Heather, Candice, Sierra, Isaac and Marissa; his brothers and sisters, Eddie Garcia, Virginia Perez, Adam Garcia, Irene Estrada, Luis Garcia, Anita Salinas and Erminia Medrano.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com