Yukio Allan Kuniyuki, Jr.
San Angelo - Yukio Allan Kuniyuki Jr., 85, of Seattle, Washington, passed away on Friday, 25 September in San Angelo, Texas. He was the son of Yukio Kuniyuki and Nancy Mae Rich, and the grandson of Kojiu and Seki Kuniyuki—who arrived in Seattle in 1898.
Mr. Kuniyuki Jr. graduated from Garfield High School, Seattle, Washington, and attended the University of Washington where he earned degrees in Journalism and Anthropology. While at the university, Mr. Kuniyuki participated in the Army Reserve Officer's Training Corps, and played the trumpet for their marching band. Upon graduation, Mr. Kuniyuki was commissioned as a Signal Corps Officer. He spent three years in the active Army during which time he was assigned to Germany and deployed to Lebanon. He completed another five years as an Army Reservist stationed in Seattle, WA and was discharged as a 1st Lieutenant in 1964.
After the Army, Mr. Kuniyuki pursued a career as a photojournalist and professional photographer—his life-long passion. Among the many accolades he earned were two gold medals awarded by the Art Directors Club, Washington, for his artistic work. His final art show was in Seattle, WA in 2002 with his half-sister that retraced their respective photographic careers.
In 1966, Mr. Kuniyuki became a U.S. Foreign Service staff officer attached to the United States Information Agency, where he worked as a photojournalist. He was assigned by the President of the United States as the personal photographer to the King and Queen of Thailand, the King and Queen of Nepal, the President of Turkey, and the Shah of Iran during their official visits to the United States. He also accompanied President Richard Nixon during his trip to Southeast Asia in 1969, planned Vice President Bush's visit to Sweden, and organized President Reagan's visit to Brunei in 1986. His major achievement was being the first government photojournalist to have his editorial photography accepted and shown at the New York Art Director's Show. He retired from Foreign Service after 20 years and serving overseas in Tanzania, Sweden, and Singapore. Among the photos he left with his family were images from his time as a White House photographer and early photos of Bruce Lee.
After his career in government service, Mr. Kuniyuki worked at Teikyo Marycrest University, Davenport, Iowa, and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan.
In addition to his deep love of his family and photography, Mr. Kuniyuki's other passion was firearms and shooting sports. At various times he taught NRA-certified courses, competed in action pistol matches, and loved his time serving as a Range Safety Officer in Texas. Louis L'Amor was one of his favorite authors due to the authenticity of firearms described in his books.
Furthermore, Mr. Kuniyuki was the son of an Honorary Texan, as his father served with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II and participated in the October 1944 rescue of the 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment during fighting in the Vosges Mountains of France.
Those closest to him knew him as Yukitoshi, Yuki, Uncle Yuki, Al, Pop, and Pop Pop. He was a loving son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He was a member of the Konko-Kyo church, Seattle, WA.
He is survived by his wife, Motoko Kuniyuki, of San Angelo, TX; his twin sons and their spouses, Yukio and Karyn Kuniyuki of San Angelo, TX, and Kaname and Lindsay Kuniyuki of Fort Knox, KY; his daughter, Sydney del Rosario of Dixon, CA; and seven grandchildren: Andy, Liam, Erik, James, Emery, Ella, and Gwyndolyn.
A memorial service will be held at Harper's Funeral Home in San Angelo on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 at 5:00 pm (CST). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the San Angelo Performing Arts Center for their Save the Arts Campaign or to the Emmanuel School of Fine Arts at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, San Angelo.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com