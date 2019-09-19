|
Yuvern Irene Cole
San Angelo - Yuvern Irene Cole 81, of San Angelo, TX , passed away on Saturday September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Yuvern was born on December 14, 1937 to James and Audrey Page Smith of Denwood, Arkansas. Vern attended school in Denwood, Arkansas. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. Vern worked in the nursery and was an usher. She worked in various community charities and organizations. She was a member of Rising Star Chapter #16, San Angelo, TX.
She was preceded in death her father and mother James and Audrey Smith, her daughters Michelle Evern and Anita Cole.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband L C Cole Jr.; two sons Edward A. Cole of Austin, TX, Kerry Van Cole; one daughter Tracey Smith of St. Louis, MO.; one sister Otha Henderson of Chicago, ILL; one brother Johnnie Dixon of Gary, IN.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church in San Angelo.
Burial will take place at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, San Angelo, Texas.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 19, 2019