Yvonne S. Brundrett
June 12, 1929 - November 20, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Yvonne Brundrett passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom Brundrett in 2006. Yvonne is survived by sons Bruce (Susann), Jeff (Susan), grandchildren Chris (Katharine) Brundrett, Sarah (Rob) Lowery, Kate and Jake Brundrett, great grandchildren June and Tess Brundrett and Henry and Tom Lowery.
Yvonne was born June 12, 1929 in St. Paul, Minnesota to parents Milton and Lucille Selen. She graduated Thomas Edison High School in Minneapolis in 1946 and the University of Minnesota in 1951. She met and married 1st Lieutenant Tom H. Brundrett in Giessen, Germany on June 18, 1955 while she was working as an elementary school teacher in the American School. She and Tom traveled the world during Tom's 20-year career as an Army officer. At Tom's last posting at Ft. Hood, Texas, Tom retired from the Army in 1971 and both Yvonne and Tom ended their working careers as teachers with the Killeen, Texas ISD.
Yvonne will be cremated and her ashes placed with those of her husband Tom's at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. Time for the service is to be determined.
