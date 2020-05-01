|
|
|
POWELL
Agnes Bird
'Nan'
passed away peacefully at St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham on 3rd April 2020, aged 91 years. Loving Mother, Nanny, and Great-Nanny who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. "A light has gone out of our lives, but only happy memories remain." The Funeral Service took place on 21st April 2020. The family would like to thank everyone for the words of comfort and that donations in memory of Agnes are for the work of the British Heart Foundation and can be sent via Price & Son Family Funeral Directors, 70 Castlegate, Grantham, NG31 6SH. Tel: 01476 593556
Published in Grantham Journal on May 1, 2020