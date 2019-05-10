Home

Alan Wood Notice
WOOD
Alan
Passed away peacefully at home on 1st May 2019, aged 84 years. Loving husband of Margaret, treasured dad of Christopher & Jo, father-in-law of Simon and beloved grandad to Emily, Isabella, Rebecca & Olivia. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 21st May at 1.30pm at Grantham Crematorium chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations for the British Heart Foundation may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on May 10, 2019
