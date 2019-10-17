|
CANT
Ann
passed away Saturday 12th October 2019. You are more than a mother-in-law, you are my dear dear friend, you could have been my best friend if you hadn't kept eating all the best cream cakes before me. But really Ann, I want to thank you and Harry for being Bj and Sian grandparents when they had none. Your love and memories you gave us touched our souls and no one can ever take that away from us. You are simply the best. Goodnight my friend, goodnight grandma. Tia, Bj, Sian
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 17, 2019