Of Grantham battled a long illness until her parting. She died at Avery Lodge Nursing home on the 23rd June 2019 aged 85 years. Loving and devoted mother of Simon and Nicholas and their partners Lucy and Fran, devoted grandma of Joshua and Ryan. Her funeral will take place on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at St Johns Church, Manthorpe at 4.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for British Heart Foundation and Alzheimer's Society can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on July 4, 2019
