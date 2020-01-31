Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
14:30
Grantham Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann ELSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann ELSTONE

Notice Condolences

Ann ELSTONE Notice
ELSTONE

Ann

passed away on 25th January 2020, aged 75 years. Devoted to her family and friends, her love, kindness and generosity will be missed and treasured every day. Her funeral will take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel on Friday 21st February 2020 at 2.30pm. No black clothing. Family flowers only please. Donations for Pancreatic Cancer UK and Kidney Research UK may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -