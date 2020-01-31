|
|
ELSTONE
Ann
passed away on 25th January 2020, aged 75 years. Devoted to her family and friends, her love, kindness and generosity will be missed and treasured every day. Her funeral will take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel on Friday 21st February 2020 at 2.30pm. No black clothing. Family flowers only please. Donations for Pancreatic Cancer UK and Kidney Research UK may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 31, 2020