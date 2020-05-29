|
|
NORRIS
Ann Sylvia
Passed away peacefully at St Barnabas Hospice Grantham on the 25th May 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late David Norris, loving and devoted mother and Grandma who will be sadly missed. Mandy, Daniel & Joseph xxx Funeral Service and Interment to take place at St Sebastian's Churchyard, Great Gonerby on Friday 5th June 2020 at 11.00am. All enquiries to Price & Son Funeral Directors, 70 Castlegate, Grantham. Tel: 01476 593556
Published in Grantham Journal on May 29, 2020