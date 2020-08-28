|
|
PADDISON
Anneliese
Passed away in Peterborough Hospital on 19th August 2020 aged 88 years. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends and her only remaining son, Andrew. Her funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 9th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations for Cancer Research UK may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 28, 2020