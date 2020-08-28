Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
11:30
Grantham Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Anneliese PADDISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anneliese PADDISON

Notice Condolences

Anneliese PADDISON Notice
PADDISON

Anneliese

Passed away in Peterborough Hospital on 19th August 2020 aged 88 years. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends and her only remaining son, Andrew. Her funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 9th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations for Cancer Research UK may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -