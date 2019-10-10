Home

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
09:45
Lincoln Crematorium
Anthony DE'ATH

Anthony DE'ATH Notice
DE'ATH

Anthony Charles

(Tony)

Passed away peacefully at home on 5th October 2019. At last he can join his loving Wife Joan Ellen. You will be sadly missed. You touched so many hearts, but kept us with so many memories. The Funeral Service to be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 9.50am. Donations to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, Tritton Road, Lincoln LN6 7QY Tel: 01522 534971
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
