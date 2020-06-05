Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
13:30
Grantham Crematorium Chapel
DUERS

Aubrey

passed away on 15th May 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved father of Michael and Annette, father-in-law to Philip and Olga, loving grandad to Nicole, Isaac and Ben and treasured great-grandad to Connor, Poppy and Morgan. His funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 16th June at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for The British Red Cross & The Salvation Army may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 5, 2020
