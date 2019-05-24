Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Barbara Robinson

ROBINSON
Barbara
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 11th May 2019 aged 80 years. She will be sadly missed by husband Tony and all her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Nicholas Church, Fulbeck on Friday 31st May 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Marie Curie and St. Barnabas Grantham may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on May 24, 2019
