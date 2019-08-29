|
BOWER
Barry
Died peacefully in Brick Kiln Place, Grantham on 24th August 2019 aged 72 years. Much loved and sadly missed by his family and friends. Re-united with Josephine. His funeral is to take place at
Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Please wear smart casual attire. Family flowers only please. Donations for St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham and Marie Curie may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, Lincs, NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 29, 2019